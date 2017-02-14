Feb 14 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose for the fifth straight day on Monday, posting a fresh all-time peak as financials and industrials climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on resource shares.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent.

TOP STORIES

TMX Group Ltd, which owns and operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported better-than-expected quarterly results as the exchange operator reaped benefits from cost cuts.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

DHX Media Ltd : CIBC cuts target price to C$7.5 from C$8

Power Corporation of Canada : CIBC raises target price to C$34 from C$33

RDM Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$5.50 from C$6

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1228.5; + 0.33 percent

US crude : $53.36; +0.81 percent

Brent crude : $56.11; +0.94 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6149; +0.7 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

08:30 PPI final demand yy for Jan: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior 1.6 pct

08:30 PPI final demand mm for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

08:30 PPI exfood/energy yy for Jan: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 1.6 pct

08:30 PPI exfood/energy mm for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Jan: Prior 1.7 pct

08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Jan: Prior 0.1 pct

