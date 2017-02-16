Feb 16 Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Thursday, after closing at a record high a day earlier, as investors assessed results of companies, including Bombardier and Encana.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose on Wednesday, led by gains for its financial services group after strong economic data from both Canada and the United States.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported lower-than-expected revenue, hurt by weak demand in its rail and business aircraft units.

Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc, reported a surprise quarterly profit as production rose and costs fell.

Canadian oil and natural gas producer Encana Corp reported a quarterly operating profit that topped analysts' estimates and boosted its 2017 capital expenditure target by 50 percent from a year earlier.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Barrick Gold Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $25 from $23

Colliers International Group Inc : CIBC raises rating to "outperformer" from "neutral"

First Capital Realty Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$22 from C$23

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1237.1; +0.44 percent

US crude : $53.38; +0.51 percent

Brent crude : $56.1; +0.63 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6030; -0.61 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

08:30 Building permits: number for Jan: Expected 1.230 mln; Prior 1.228 mln

08:30 Build permits: change mm for Jan: Prior 1.3 pct

08:30 Housing starts number mm for Jan: Expected 1.222 mln; Prior 1.226 mln

08:30 House starts mm: change for Jan: Prior 11.3 pct

08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 245,000; Prior 234,000

08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 244,250

08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.051 mln; Prior 2.078 mln

08:30 Philly Fed Business Index for Feb: Expected 18.0; Prior 23.60

08:30 Philly Fed 6M Index for Feb: Prior 56.60

08:30 Philly Fed Capex Index for Feb: Prior 21.90

08:30 Philly Fed Employment for Feb: Prior 12.80

08:30 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Feb: Prior 32.50

08:30 Philly Fed New Orders for Feb: Prior 26.00

($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)