Feb 22 Canada's main stock index was set to
start lower on Wednesday following a decline in oil prices as
the dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies ahead of
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.12
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada retail sales data for December is due at 8:30 a.m.
ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed
at a record high on Tuesday, with energy shares leading
broad-based gains as oil prices climbed, while Restaurant Brands
International Inc jumped more than 7 percent after it
announced acquisition of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for
$1.8 billion in cash.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.08 percent.
TOP STORIES
Demonstrators near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline
braced for a showdown with authorities, as protest leaders said
at least some would defy a deadline to abandon the camp they
have occupied for months to halt the project.
Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc bought out
Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co
Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion
Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of
WCB that Saputo does not already own.
Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc's
quarterly profit more than doubled as margins in its
prepared meats business improved.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Capital Power: National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$30 from C$29
Sienna Senior Living Inc: CIBC raises target price
to C$17.25 from C$17.00
Veresen Inc: Desjardins raises target price to C$14
from C$13; rating "hold"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1237.1; -0.03 percent
US crude: $54.05; -0.52 percent
Brent crude: $56.4; -0.46 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5995; -1.07 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
10:00 Existing home sales for Jan: Expected 5.54 mln; Prior
5.49 mln
10:00 Existing home sales percentage change for Jan:
Expected 1.1 pct; Prior -2.8 pct
