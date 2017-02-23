CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
Feb 23 Futures on Canada's main stock index were trading higher on Thursday as oil prices strengthened after a report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories, lending support to the view that a global glut is nearing its end.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.2 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell the most in three weeks on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high set the day before as lower commodity prices pressured shares of energy and materials companies.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, buoyed by growth in its retail, wealth management and capital markets businesses.
Grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped partly by a drop in expenses in its retail segment and improved performances in its financial services and property businesses.
Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Barrick Gold Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$30 from C$29; rating "buy"
Maple Leaf Foods Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$35 from C$34
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$59 from C$50
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1237.7; +0.46 percent
US crude: $54.3; +1.32 percent
Brent crude: $56.58; +1.33 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5991.5; -0.8 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 241,000; Prior 239,000
08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 245,250
08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.068 mln; Prior 2.076 mln
08:30 National Activity Index for Jan: Prior 0.14
09:00 Monthly home price mm for Dec: Prior 0.5 pct
09:00 Monthly home price yy for Dec: Prior 6.1 pct
09:00 Monthly Home Price Index for Dec: Prior 241.3
11:00 KC Fed Manufacturing for Feb: Prior 20
11:00 KC Fed Composite Index for Feb: Prior 9
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.