April 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices
rose driven by expectations that OPEC will extend output cuts
till the end of 2017.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.9
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian wholesale trade is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Friday as
bank stocks pulled back with lower bond yields after weak
inflation data and energy stocks shrugged off an oil slide to
notch gains.
An OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee recommended on
Friday that producers extend a global deal to cut oil supplies
for another six months from June, a source familiar with the
matter said.
Canadian National Railway, Canada's largest railroad
company, is expected to report a rise in quarterly revenue as it
moves higher volumes of Canadian grains and U.S. soybeans,
refined petroleum products and petroleum coke. The company is
scheduled to report quarterly results after the closing bell on
Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
1.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 1.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 1.06 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp,
reported a smaller-than-expected rise in revenue as the
rates customers paid to hire rigs fell despite increased demand.
Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc has said it may sell
parts of the Deep Basin natural gas assets it recently bought
from Houston-based ConocoPhillips, Royal Bank of Canada
analysts wrote in a research note on Sunday.
Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin
Group Inc won a contract from Saudi Aramco for initial
engineering and design work to expand the gas-oil separation
plant of the Berri oilfield, industry sources said.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
IGM Financial Inc: RBC raises target price to C$47
from C$42
Mullen Group Ltd: Raymond James cuts target price
to C$16.25 from C$18.50
Vermilion Energy Inc: Barclays cuts target price to
C$64 from C$66
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1271.3; -1.25 percent
US crude: $50.05; +0.87 percent
Brent crude: $52.39; +0.83 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5654; +0.55 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Mar: Prior 0.34
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Apr: Prior
16.90
($1= C$1.34)
