May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were
slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs
report.
Statistics Canada's jobs report is expected to show that the
economy added 10,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate
is forecast to hold steady at 6.7 percent. This data, along with
the IVEY Purchasing Managers Index, is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.02
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell
almost 1 percent on Thursday as the country's heavyweight energy
and mining sectors lost ground amid a drop in commodity prices
and as investors digested a string of corporate earnings.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.05 percent.
TOP STORIES
Air Canada reported a quarterly loss that was much
smaller than expected, as it flew more passengers, offseting a
sharp rise in fuel costs.
Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc on
Friday posted a quarterly profit that edged past analysts'
estimates, helped by higher oil prices.
Home Capital Group Inc named Alan Hibben to its
board of directors, replacing Gerald Soloway, who has been
accused by regulators of making "materially misleading
statements" to investors.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bonavista Energy: RBC raises rating to "outperform"
from "sector perform"
Empire Company Ltd: Barclays raises rating to
"overweight" from "equal weight"
Theratechnologies: Canaccord Genuity raises target
to C$7.50; rating "speculative buy"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1233.3; +0.55 percent
US crude: $45.34; -0.4 percent
Brent crude: $48.33; -0.1 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5549; +0.11 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-farm payrolls for Apr: Expected 185,000; Prior
98,000
0830 Private payrolls for Apr: Expected 185,000; Prior
89,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Apr: Expected 10,000; Prior
11,000
0830 Government payrolls for Apr: Prior 9,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Apr: Expected 4.6 pct; Prior 4.5
pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Apr: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior
0.2 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for Apr: Expected 34.4 hrs;
Prior 34.3 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for Apr: Prior 63.0 pct
0830 U6 Underemployment for Apr: Prior 8.9 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 143.2
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 5.9 pct
1500 Consumer credit for Apr: Expected 14.00 bln; Prior
15.21 bln
($1= C$1.38)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru)