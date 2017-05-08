May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower
commodity prices.
Copper prices slid to a four-month low after data showed a
sharp drop in imports in April into China, the world's biggest
consumer.
Prices of aluminium, nickel, zinc and lead were also lower
by between 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent.
Oil prices were little changed, but hovered near six-month
lows as talks to extend a supply cut deal did little to soothe
concerns about a glut amid a boom in U.S. drilling.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.25
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
On Friday, a rebound in commodity prices, especially oil,
helped Canada's benchmark stock index notch its biggest advance
in more than two months.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.04 percent.
A report later in the day is expected to show Canadian
housing starts slipped modestly in April, compared with March,
but remained relatively robust.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Canada's Hudson's Bay Co has hired a debt
restructuring adviser to review potential options for combining
its business with debt-laden U.S. department store operator
Neiman Marcus Group, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest non-bank
mortgage lender, said the balance in its high-interest savings
accounts (HISA) is expected to slump to about C$192 million
($140 million) on Monday, down 50 percent from a week ago.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Autocanada Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$19 from
C$20
BCE Inc: JP Morgan raises target price to C$66 from
C$64
Canadian Tire Corp:Barclays raises target to C$180
from C$167; rating overweight
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1234; +0.75 percent
US crude: $46.25; +0.06 percent
Brent crude: $49.09; -0.02 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5492.5; -1.66 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Employment Trends for Apr: Prior 131.4
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.37)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)