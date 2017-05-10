May 10 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as investors awaited
a fresh batch of corporate earnings.
Linamar Corp, Sunopta Inc and Gluskin Sheff + Associates are
some of the companies scheduled to report quarterly results
later in the day.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.14
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as banks, oil and
gas companies pulled the market lower, but losses were modestly
tempered by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and
Home Capital Group Inc stocks, which soared as
investors cheered news from the companies.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the
day.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.07 percent.
TOP STORIES
Bombardier Inc faced fresh pension fund opposition
to the re-election of its executive chairman and the Quebec
government said the plane and train maker should listen to the
growing number of institutional shareholders citing governance
concerns.
Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc, reported a
smaller-than-expected profit on Tuesday, hurt by weak growth in
its U.S market.
The Public Sector Pension Investment Board, one of Canada's
largest pension investment managers, said on Wednesday it
planned to expand its London operations, hiring staff and
boosting investments.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CCL Industries Inc: CIBC raises target price to
C$340 from C$320
Sun Life Financial:National Bank of Canada cuts
price target to C$52; rating "outperform"
Western Forest Products Inc: CIBC raises price
target to C$2.50 from C$2.25
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1220; +0.47 percent
US crude: $46.41; +1.16 percent
Brent crude: $49.25; +1.07 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5513; +0.02 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
08:30 Import prices mm for Apr: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.2
pct
08:30 Export prices mm for Apr: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2
pct
11:00 TR IPSOS PCSI for May: Prior 60.47
14:00 Federal budget for Apr: Expected -$175.8 bln; Prior
-$176.0 bln
($1= C$1.37)
