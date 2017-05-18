May 18 Futures on Canada's main stock index
dipped on Thursday, a day after the index posted its lowest
close in nearly five months, as uncertainty over U.S. President
Donald Trump's political future weighed down global stocks.
Adding to the dour mood, oil prices fell on signs that the
market was well supplied with crude despite production cuts by
OPEC and major exporters.
Market tensions remained high following reports that Trump
had tried to intervene in an investigation into alleged Russian
interference in last year's U.S. election and that his aides had
numerous undisclosed contacts with Russian officials.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.5
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Foreign securities data for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index slumped on Wednesday as global
markets worried that U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business
economic agenda could be slowed by political scandals.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.22 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.22 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc
named a new director and said one of its initial
investors would step down from the board.
U.S. government officials are set to begin investigating
Boeing Co's unfair trade claims against Canadian rival
Bombardier, a two-track action that could lead to U.S.
duties on Bombardier's new jetliner and also pits Boeing against
Delta Air Lines Inc.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Aimia Inc: TD Securities cuts target price to
C$3.75 from C$9.50
Bank of Montreal: Citigroup raises rating to "buy"
from "neutral"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,261.8; +0.26 pct
US crude: $48.32; -1.53 pct
Brent crude: $51.42; -1.55 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,504.00; -1.89 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 240,000; Prior
236,000
08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 243,500
08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.960 mln; Prior
1.918 mln
08:30 Philly Fed Business Index for May: Expected 19.5;
Prior 22.0
08:30 Philly Fed 6M Index for May: Prior 45.40
08:30 Philly Fed Capex Index for May: Prior 36.50
08:30 Philly Fed Employment for May: Prior 19.90
08:30 Philly Fed Prices Paid for May: Prior 33.70
08:30 Philly Fed New Orders for May: Prior 27.40
10:00 Leading index change mm for Apr: Expected 0.4 pct;
Prior 0.4 pct
($1= C$1.36)
