May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a
higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the
Victoria Day holiday on Monday.
The Toronto Stock Exchange rose on Friday, with energy
shares leading a broad-based rally as oil prices rose.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.24
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by U.S. President
Donald Trump's plan to sell off half the country's huge oil
stockpile, threatening a future glut even as OPEC and its allies
cut output to try and tighten the market.
Wholesale trade for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.19 percent.
TOP STORIES
The government of Argentina's San Juan province has approved
a plan for improving Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine following
its third spill of cyanide solution in 18 months and could allow
full operations to resume in early June, a government official
said.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Toronto-Dominion Bank: Barclays raises to "equal
weight" from "underweight"
Bank of Nova Scotia: Barclays raises to
"overweight" from "equal weight"
Kelt Exploration Ltd: TD Securities cuts to "buy"
from "action list buy"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,259.6; -0.14 pct
US crude: $50.84; -0.59 pct
Brent crude: $53.54; -0.61 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,692.00; -0.19 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for May: Prior 53.20
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for May: Expected 53.0;
Prior 52.8
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for May: Expected 53.1; Prior
53.1
1000 New home sales-units for April: Expected 0.610 mln;
Prior 0.621 mln
1000 New Home sales change mm for April: Expected -1.5 pct;
Prior 5.8 pct
1000 Richmond Fed Composite Index for May: Prior 20
1000 Richmond Fed Services Index for May: Prior 22
1000 Richmond Fed Manufacturing Shipments for May: Prior 25
($1= C$1.35)
