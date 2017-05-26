May 26 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices edged
lower, and are set to close at a weekly loss of more than 3
percent.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC)
decision to extend output cuts until the first quarter of 2018,
disappointed investors betting on longer or deeper cuts.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.12
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday as a plunge in
oil prices weighed on energy shares, offsetting gains for
industrials and financials after quarterly earnings from some
major banks impressed investors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.10 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.08 percent.
TOP STORIES
Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holdings said its two
subsidiaries have completed an agreement to acquire the Malaysia
unit of Bank of Nova Scotia for $255 million.
Kinder Morgan Inc has made a final investment
decision on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, contingent on
the successful public offering of its Canadian division, the
company said on Thursday as it acknowledges the political
uncertainty weighing on the project.
Alberta oil and gas land sales have reached levels not seen
since 2014 thanks to a rush to buy land in an oil-rich pocket of
the Duvernay shale play that was until recently written off as
being uneconomic.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Tembec Inc: TD Securities raises target price to
C$4.25 from C$4
Cenovus Energy Inc: Credit Suisse reinstates
coverage with "outperform" rating; target price C$20
Hydro One Ltd: Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with
"neutral" rating, target price of C$26
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,266.7; +0.82 pct
US crude: $48.81; -0.18 pct
Brent crude: $51.39; -0.12 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,691.50; -0.57 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
08:30 Corporate profits preliminary for Q1: Expected 2.3
pct; Prior 2.3 pct
08:30 Durable goods for April: Expected -1.2 pct; Prior 1.7
pct
08:30 Durables ex-transport for April: Expected 0.5 pct;
Prior 0.8 pct
08:30 Durables ex-defense mm for April: Expected 0.0 pct;
Prior 1.0 pct
08:30 Nondefense cap ex-air for April: Expected 0.5 pct;
Prior 0.5 pct
08:30 GDP 2nd estimate for Q1: Expected 0.9 pct; Prior 0.7
pct
08:30 GDP sales preliminary for Q1: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior
1.6 pct
08:30 GDP cons spending preliminary for Q1: Prior 0.3 pct
08:30 GDP deflator preliminary for Q1: Expected 2.3 pct;
Prior 2.2 pct
08:30 Core PCE prices preliminary for Q1: Expected 2.0 pct;
Prior 2.0 pct
08:30 PCE prices preliminary for Q1: Expected 2.4 pct; Prior
2.4 pct
10:00 U Mich Sentiment Final for May: Expected 97.5; Prior
97.7
10:00 U Mich Conditions Final for May: Expected 112.5; Prior
112.7
10:00 U Mich Expectations Final for May: Expected 87.9;
Prior 88.1
10:00 U Mich 1 year inflation final for May: Prior 2.6 pct
10:00 U Mich 5-year inflation final for May: Prior 2.3 pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.5
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 5.0 pct
($1= C$1.34)
