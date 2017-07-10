CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge lower as oil dips

July 10 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower opening on Monday as oil prices fell further, adding to heavy losses at the end of last week.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell on Monday even as OPEC signaled it may widen its production caps to include Nigeria and Libya.

Canada's main stock index fell to its weakest in more than seven months on Friday as risk appetite waned on the back of North American jobs data that supported rate-hike expectations in Canada and the United States, while higher bond yields and a slide in oil prices further dented sentiment.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.29 percent.

Analyst Research Highlights

Liquor Stores NA: National Bank of Canada ups rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc: CIBC cuts rating to "neutral" from "outperformer"

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc: CIBC raises rating to "outperformer" from "neutral"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,208.6; 0.0 pct

US crude: $43.76; -1.06 pct

Brent crude: $46.22; -1.05 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,808; -0.34 pct

u.s. Economic Data Due on Monday

1000 Employment Trends for Jun:Prior 133.7

1500 Consumer credit for May: Expected 11.90 bln; Prior 8.20 bln

