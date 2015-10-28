TORONTO Oct 28 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a bounce in railway stocks, gold miners and energy companies that offset weakness in consumer names.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.56 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,744.16 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)