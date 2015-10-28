BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy's Q4 2016 avg production up 6 pct
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 financial and operating results with record fourth quarter 2016 production and board appointment
TORONTO Oct 28 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a bounce in railway stocks, gold miners and energy companies that offset weakness in consumer names.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.56 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,744.16 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 financial and operating results with record fourth quarter 2016 production and board appointment
* Top LNG buyers to work together to get flexible LNG contracts