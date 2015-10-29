METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
TORONTO Oct 29 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by banks and materials stocks, while a bounce in energy names offset some of the losses.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.03 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,824.13. Eight of its 10 main groups were down. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.