TORONTO Nov 5 Canada's main stock index fell early on Thursday, with auto parts maker Magna International Inc shares down 12 percent after reporting a slip in sales, and as weakness in oil and other commodity prices weighed on resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.35 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,643.47 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)