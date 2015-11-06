TORONTO Nov 6 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Friday as miners and energy companies were hit by lower commodity prices and insurers gained after strong U.S. jobs data raised bets on a December rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.48 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,553.30. It gained 0.2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)