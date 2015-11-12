(Corrects to say shortly after open, not close; adds day of
week)
TORONTO Nov 12 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Thursday, pressured by fresh weakness in commodity
markets, including a two-month low for crude oil, as well lower
than expected profit from Manulife.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 123.13 points, or 0.92 percent, at 13,218.80
shortly after the open, including a 1.7 percent drop in energy
stocks.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)