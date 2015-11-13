BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals says plans to reduce headcount in France by About 50 people
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals announces planned reduction of french workforce
TORONTO Nov 13 Canada's main stock index opened lower, extending recent losses, including slippage in the financials and materials groups.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.78 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13102.40, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
March 30 The burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to withdraw a proposal to split the chief executive and chairman roles.