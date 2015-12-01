Mexican bank Inbursa issues 10-yr bond for $750 mln
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
TORONTO Dec 1 Canada's main stock index firmed on Tuesday, led by energy stocks, while financials were slightly higher following the release of fourth quarter results from two major banks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.91 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,499.74 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's ANA Holdings Inc , will lease four Boeing 737-800 aircraft while it awaits delayed deliveries of the country's first commercial aircraft in 50 years, the 90-seat Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), a senior executive told Reuters.
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax