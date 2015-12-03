TORONTO Dec 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the rebound in crude oil helped support energy stocks, while financials rose after two of the country's main banks reported higher earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.00 points, or 0.44 percent, at 13,522.82, shortly after the open, after having fallen 1.3 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)