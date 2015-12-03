UPDATE 2-Delta Air cuts forecast for key revenue measure again
* Sees 1st-qtr avg fuel price of $1.68-$1.73/gallon (Adds background, details)
TORONTO Dec 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the rebound in crude oil helped support energy stocks, while financials rose after two of the country's main banks reported higher earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.00 points, or 0.44 percent, at 13,522.82, shortly after the open, after having fallen 1.3 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Sees 1st-qtr avg fuel price of $1.68-$1.73/gallon (Adds background, details)
NEW YORK, April 4 The safe-haven yen rose to a one-week high against the dollar and a 4-1/2 month peak versus the euro on Tuesday, as investors grew cautious about a possibly contentious meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.