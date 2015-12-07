BRIEF-Valeant says completed amendment to third amended, restated credit, guaranty agreement dated Feb 13, 2012
TORONTO Dec 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weakness in commodity markets weighed on resource stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.69 points, or 0.72 percent, at 13,262.08, shortly after the open, including a 2.9 percent drop in the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
March 28 Wells Fargo & Co said it agreed in principle to pay $110 million to settle a lawsuit by customers challenging its opening of accounts without their permission, a practice that led to a scandal that cost the bank's chief executive his job.