TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's main stock index weakened further on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level since August 24, as additional weakness in crude oil prices weighed on the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 157.53 points, or 1.21 percent, at 12,885.30, shortly after the open, led by weakness in financial and energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)