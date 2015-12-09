UPDATE 2-Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds analysts comment, background)
TORONTO Dec 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as firming crude oil prices provided relief for the resource-linked market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.33 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,939.80, shortly after the open, including a 0.7 percent gain for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds analysts comment, background)
LONDON, March 27 Two international medical humanitarian organisations said on Monday they had challenged the patent on Gilead Sciences' hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir at the European Patent Office in order to increase access to the treatment.