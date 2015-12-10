TORONTO Dec 10 Canada's main stock index retreated on Thursday after U.S. crude oil hit its lowest level since February 2009, weighing on the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.12 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,901.47, shortly after the open, including a 1 percent drop for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)