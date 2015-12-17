PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Dec 17 Canada's main stock index retreated on Thursday as weakness in telecom and materials stocks offset gains for financials.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,150.44, shortly after the open, including a 2.9 percent drop in the telecoms group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chairman said he was "hard" on CEO, but still like "brothers"