BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
TORONTO Dec 29 Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday amid weakness in mining stocks and a greater than 9 percent drop in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc as the market reopened following an extended Christmas break.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.32 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,287.48, shortly after the open.
The market was closed Friday for Christmas and Monday in lieu of Boxing Day on Saturday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.