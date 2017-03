TORONTO Dec 30 Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday as weakening crude oil and metal prices weighed on energy and mining stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.03 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,219.72, shortly after the open. Of the index's 10 main groups six were in negative territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)