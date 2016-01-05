TORONTO Jan 5 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Tuesday as financial sector stocks edged higher after Monday's deep sell-off, while weakening in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.49 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,911.66, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Matt Scuffham)