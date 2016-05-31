BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
TORONTO May 31 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while financials were little changed after one of the country's major banks reported results that were below market expectations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.63 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,119.30, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.
* Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Buyback of outstanding bonds in the connection with the placement of new senior unsecured bonds