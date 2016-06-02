TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as energy stocks tracked oil prices lower ahead of a meeting of major oil producers, while the materials and financials groups also declined.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.10 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,025.44, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)