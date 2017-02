TORONTO, June 7 Canada's main stock index rose to a new nine-month high on Tuesday as energy and financial stocks rose after oil climbed above $50 a barrel, while one of its major healthcare stock components plunged after it missed quarterly profit estimates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.44 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,307.60, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)