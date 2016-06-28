TORONTO, June 28 Canada's main stock index rallied on Tuesday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rebounded after a two-day slide triggered by Britain's vote to leave the European Union and bargain hunting helped support global stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 138.86 points, or 1.01 percent, at 13,828.65, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)