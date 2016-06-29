TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted shares of energy companies and investors bought back into banks after the initial shock of Britian's vote to exit the European Union.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 115.22 points, or 0.83 percent, at 13,957.91 shortly after the open. All 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)