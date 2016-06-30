BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower in early trade on Thursday, with energy and financial stock losses offset by gains for miners and railway stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.31 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,013.43 shortly after opening higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.