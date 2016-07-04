TORONTO, July 4 Canada's main stock index rose to a three-week high on Monday as higher gold prices supported mining stocks, while financial and energy stocks also advanced.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 175.33 points, or 1.25 percent, at 14,239.87, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)