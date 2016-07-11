BRIEF-The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Monday, with broad gains helped by Japan's latest fiscal stimulus plan and as Britain's ruling Conservatives settled on a leader to take over following last month's vote to leave the European Union.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.78 points, or 0.51 percent, at 14,332.62. The heavyweight financial sector gained 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported an expected fall in its full-year core profit due to tough price competition in mobile markets and harsh economic conditions in some areas.
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei