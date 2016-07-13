BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
TORONTO, July 13 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, with gold miners leading the charge to a fresh 11-month high while energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.56 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,530.23 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main sector were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp\; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: