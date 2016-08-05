BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
TORONTO Aug 5 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Friday, led by banks and railway stocks after a bumper U.S. jobs report boosted oil prices and overshadowed dismal Canadian trade and jobs data.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.38 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,589.16 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
