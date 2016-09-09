TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, with energy stocks off 1.7 percent on lower crude prices, as the broader market echoed a global retreat influenced by weak German trade data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 97.32 points, or 0.66 percent, at 14,705.94 shortly after the open. That was its lowest level this week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)