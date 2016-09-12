Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index fell early on Monday, as investors bet that global central bank enthusiasm for monetary stimulus may be waning and oil prices dipped, while Potash Corp and Agrium Inc both gained after agreeing to merge.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.72 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,490.28 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)