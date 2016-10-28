UPDATE 3-STMicro sees solid 2017 start; analysts say may supply iPhone 8
* Analysts believe ST may supply image sensor to iPhone 8 (Adds analyst comments; changes headline attribution)
TORONTO Oct 28 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, with heavyweight energy and financials sectors slipping as oil prices lost ground and U.S. GDP data supported the expectation of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this year.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.65 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,802.10 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Avesoro Resources Inc - capital expenditure in 2017 is forecast to be approximately US$24 million
* Cellestia Biotech - raises CHF 8 million seed financing from private investors, PPF group to advance lead anti-cancer compound CB-103 to clinical development stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: