TORONTO Nov 1 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by energy and mining stocks as oil and gold climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.34 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,841.61, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)