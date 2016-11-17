J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday, led by energy shares as oil rose, with Suncor Energy Inc gaining ground after it said it expected production to rise by more than 13 percent next year.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.60 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,752.82, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher.
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia