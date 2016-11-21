BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
TORONTO Nov 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as higher oil prices supported shares of energy companies, while the materials and financials groups also gained ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.73 points, or 0.61 percent, at 14,954.76. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.