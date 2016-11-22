BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP Q4 earnings per unit $0.62
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
TORONTO Nov 22 Canada's main stock index moved higher in early trade on Tuesday, adding to a 17-month high touched in the prior session helped by gains among some big banks and resource stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.25 points, or 0.30 percent, at 15,085.12 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
* European earnings calendar year estimates: http://reut.rs/2553txN
LONDON, Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.