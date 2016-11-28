BRIEF-Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
TORONTO Nov 28 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as industrials and financials lost ground, offsetting gains for the materials group as commodity prices rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.36 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,051.08, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.36 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 U.S. energy companies this week added oil rigs for a 12th week in the last 13, extending an eight-month recovery as drillers take advantage of a deal by OPEC to cut production that has kept crude prices over $50 a barrel since early December. Drillers added 15 oil rigs in the week to Jan. 27, bringing the total count to 566, the most since November 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there