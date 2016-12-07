BRIEF-Thomas Mottola reports 5.98 pct stake in Evine
* Thomas D. Mottola reports 5.98 percent passive stake in Evine Live Inc as of January 18, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jG6rH6) Further company coverage:
TORONTO Dec 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher gold prices supported mining shares, offsetting losses for the energy group as oil lost ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.87 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,144.67, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth