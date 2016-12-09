TORONTO Dec 9 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 19-month high on Friday, led by the heavyweight energy and financial groups as oil and bond yields climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.79 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,308.99, shortly after the open. It touched its highest intraday since May 2015 at 15,314.50. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)