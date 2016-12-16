BRIEF-S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable
* S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is BB
TORONTO Dec 16 Canada's main stock index rose at Friday's open as higher oil prices helped heavyweight energy stocks lead broad gains and gold miners recovered from Thursday's slump as prices of the metal steadied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.10 points, or 0.46 percent, to 15,288.41 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main sectors moved higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is BB
BERLIN, Jan 27 Europe and the United States will remain core to German foreign policy, but Berlin should be ready to seize new opportunities in Asia as Washington steps away from global trade deals, the new foreign minister said on Friday.
ABIDJAN, Jan 27 Ivory Coast unions said on Friday that civil servants were suspending a strike that has paralysed government agencies and public schools for the past three weeks to allow time for negotiations.