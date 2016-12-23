Tribune Media CEO to step down in March
Jan 25 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Peter Liguori would step down in March.
TORONTO Dec 23 Canada's main stock index edged higher for the seventh straight session on Friday as gains for the materials group offset a decline in financials.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.86 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,346.09, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
* S&P Global Inc -addition of Stephanie Hill to board brings number of S&P global directors to 13